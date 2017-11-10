Indonesia selfie museum stirs outrage with Nazi display

In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, a visitor walks past the wax figure of Adolf Hitler displayed against the backdrop of an image of Nazi Death Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau next to Star Wars character Darth Vader, right, at De Mata Museum in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Rights groups have expressed outrage over the display of Hitler calling it "sickening" and that "it mocks the victims who went in and never came out." Slamet Riyadi AP Photo