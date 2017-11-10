Ex-British double agent says Russian spies must save world

FILE - In this file photo taken in Nov. 15, 2006, George Blake, a former British spy and double agent in service of the Soviet Union, seen in Moscow, Russia. Blake, who turns 95 Saturday Nov. 11, 2017 said in a statement carried by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service that Russian spies now face a task of saving the world. Blake has lived in Russia since his escape from British prison in 1966. AP Photo, File)