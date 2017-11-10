FILE - In this file photo taken in Nov. 15, 2006, George Blake, a former British spy and double agent in service of the Soviet Union, seen in Moscow, Russia. Blake, who turns 95 Saturday Nov. 11, 2017 said in a statement carried by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service that Russian spies now face a task of saving the world. Blake has lived in Russia since his escape from British prison in 1966.
FILE - In this file photo taken in Nov. 15, 2006, George Blake, a former British spy and double agent in service of the Soviet Union, seen in Moscow, Russia. Blake, who turns 95 Saturday Nov. 11, 2017 said in a statement carried by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service that Russian spies now face a task of saving the world. Blake has lived in Russia since his escape from British prison in 1966. AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this file photo taken in Nov. 15, 2006, George Blake, a former British spy and double agent in service of the Soviet Union, seen in Moscow, Russia. Blake, who turns 95 Saturday Nov. 11, 2017 said in a statement carried by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service that Russian spies now face a task of saving the world. Blake has lived in Russia since his escape from British prison in 1966. AP Photo, File)

World

Ex-British double agent says Russian spies must save world

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 6:29 AM

MOSCOW

A former British intelligence officer who worked as a double agent for the Soviet Union says Russian spies now have "the difficult and critical mission" of saving the world.

George Blake has lived in Russia since his escape from a British prison in 1966. He turns 95 on Saturday.

Blake said in a statement that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service must "save the world in a situation when the danger of nuclear war and the resulting self-destruction of humankind again have been put on the agenda by irresponsible politicians."

His statement was released Friday by the intelligence service, or SVR, and carried by Russian news agencies.

Blake also said that terrorism has "left bloody traces in many corners of the world."

He says: "It's a true battle between good and evil."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video