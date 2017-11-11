World

Driver steers car into crowd in Berlin but no one is hurt

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 5:02 AM

BERLIN

Police say a man drove a car into a crowd of people in Berlin, but didn't injure anybody.

Police spokeswoman Valeska Jakubowski said Saturday the man ran away after the incident Friday night and authorities were still looking for him.

She said the car had been rented by a Moroccan man and they had searched his apartment, but they couldn't confirm that he had also been the driver of the car. They did not reveal his identity in line with German privacy rules.

The man drove into a crowd waiting at a bus stop in the German capital's Reinickendorf neighborhood, but people managed to jump aside and no one was hit. He then made a U-turn, drove onto the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street and ran away.

