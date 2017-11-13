Relatives meet to honor Jewish girl who died in Holocaust

Roses are laid on four "Stolpersteine" stumbling blocks) for Karolina Cohn and her family in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Relatives participated in a memorial ceremony for Karolina Cohn, a Jewish girl from Frankfurt who perished in the Holocaust more than 70 years ago. The story of her life and death had been all but erased by the Nazis, until archeologists last year unearthed a silver pendant engraved with her birthdate and birthplace at the grounds of the former Sobibor death camp.