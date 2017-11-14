Seoul: N. Koreans fired 40 shots at defector, hit him with 5

FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, North Korean soldiers stand on steps overlooking the border village of Panmunjom, North Korea, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War. South Korea said on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, that North Korean soldiers shot at and injured a fellow soldier who was crossing the border village to try to defect to the South. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the injured North Korean was being taken to a hospital after crossing the border village of Panmunjom. Defections are rare by that route. David Guttenfelder, File AP Photo