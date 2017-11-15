The Latest: Zimbabwe police on leave told to return to posts

The Latest on the military takeover in Zimbabwe (all times local):
9:25 a.m.
In the wake of the military takeover in Zimbabwe, the national police force has recalled all officers on leave. A top police official who insisted on anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press told The Associated Press that all police on leave have been ordered to return to their posts immediately.
___
8:30 a.m.
Zimbabwe's army said Wednesday it has President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody and is securing government offices and patrolling the capital's streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster.
The night's action triggered speculation of a coup, but the military's supporters praised it as a "bloodless correction."
Overnight three explosions were heard in the capital, Harare, and military vehicles were seen in the streets.
The military actions appear to put the army in control of the country.
