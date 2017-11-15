World

Lebanese military arrests fugitive radical Islamist cleric

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 3:50 AM

BEIRUT

Lebanon's military says it has arrested a fugitive radical Islamist cleric who was implicated in the abduction of soldiers by militants three years ago.

The military says Mustafa al-Hujairi, known as Abu Taqiyya, was taken into custody on Wednesday in the border town of Arsal. The town was overran briefly in 2014 by militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

The militants kidnapped several soldiers and al-Hujairi was believed involved in the negotiations with the government for their release.

A number were released but at least nine were killed. Their bodies were found earlier this year. Media reports have said that al-Hujairi's son allegedly confessed that his father was linked to the attack on Arsal.

The military statement says the interrogation of al-Hujairi is underway.

