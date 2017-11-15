World

Floods near Greek capital leave 2 dead; roads, homes flooded

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 4:34 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Flash floods on the Greek capital's western outskirts have converted roads into raging torrents of mud and debris, killing at least two people and inundating homes and businesses.

The fire department said Wednesday that one woman died in her flooded home in the Megara area, while a man's body was also recovered from another flooded home in the area. Firefighters received 340 calls for help to pump water from flooded buildings and rescue people trapped by the rising waters following a severe storm.

Local authorities shut schools in the areas of Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, while access was cut on parts of the Athens-Corinth highway leading through the area following an intense storm.

Firefighters also helped rescue passengers from a bus stranded by the floodwaters on a highway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video