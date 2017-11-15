The Latest: Lebanon PM's brother backs resignation

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri gives a live TV interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday Nov. 12, 2017, saying he will return to his country “within days”. During the live TV interview shown on Future TV, Harari said he was not under house arrest in Saudi Arabia, and that he intends to return to Lebanon to withdraw his resignation and seek a settlement with rivals in the coalition government, the militant group Hezbollah. Future TV via AP)