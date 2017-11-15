World

US drone strike in Somalia kills 'several' with al-Shabab

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:16 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

The U.S. military says it has carried out a drone strike against al-Shabab in Somalia that killed several extremists.

The U.S. Africa Command says this is the 28th such airstrike this year in Somalia against both the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab and the new but growing presence of Islamic State group fighters.

Wednesday's U.S. military statement says the airstrike was carried out Tuesday evening about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, and occurred in coordination with Somalia's government.

