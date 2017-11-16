Members of the gay community and their supporters celebrate the result of a postal survey calling for gay marriage right in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Australians supported gay marriage in a postal survey that ensures Parliament will consider legalizing same-sex weddings this year.
Members of the gay community and their supporters celebrate the result of a postal survey calling for gay marriage right in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Australians supported gay marriage in a postal survey that ensures Parliament will consider legalizing same-sex weddings this year. Rick Rycroft AP Photo
Members of the gay community and their supporters celebrate the result of a postal survey calling for gay marriage right in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Australians supported gay marriage in a postal survey that ensures Parliament will consider legalizing same-sex weddings this year. Rick Rycroft AP Photo

World

Australia senator urges protection for opposing gay marriage

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 2:08 AM

CANBERRA, Australia

A gay-marriage opponent has urged the Australian Senate to protect religious, speech and parental rights when legislating for gay marriage.

The Senate began debating legislation Thursday that is expected to deliver marriage equality in Australia by next month.

The leader of the minor Australian Conservatives party was the first same-sex marriage opponent to debate legislation in the Senate. Cory Bernardi told the Senate there were "unforeseen consequences" in legalizing gay marriage.

A bill introduced by government senator Dean Smith would limit who could legally refuse to take part in same-sex marriage to churches, religious ministers and a new class of religious celebrants.

Smith in the debate warned against winding back LGBT rights. Eight senators have spoken in support of Smith's bill.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video