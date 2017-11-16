Haggling on new German government enters critical phase

Talks aimed at determining whether Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives can open formal coalition negotiations with other smaller parties go into what is supposed to be their final phase Thursday, with significant differences still unresolved.
Germany's Sept. 24 election left Merkel seeking a previously untried coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens. After weeks of exploratory talks which have been rancorous at times, the parties aim to decide Thursday or early Friday whether they have enough common ground to move to the next phase.
It's uncertain whether formal coalition talks can be launched in light of differences between the parties, particularly on immigration and climate change-related issues.
And a decision to open coalition talks would require approval by a Greens congress. Failure could lead to new elections as the center-left Social Democrats, Merkel's partners in the outgoing government, are adamant they will go into opposition after a disastrous result in September.
One major sticking point stems from the influx of more than a million migrants to Germany in 2015 and 2016. People granted a form of protection that falls short of asylum, something that has increasingly applied to Syrians, currently aren't allowed to bring their closest relatives to join them in Germany.
The Greens want to change that, arguing that it is essential to their integration and wouldn't entail huge numbers of extra migrants. Merkel's conservatives say the block must stay in place.
Another sticky issue has been demands by the Greens to end the use of coal, which currently accounts for about 40 percent of Germany's energy mix, and of combustion engines.
More generally, there is open distrust between the parties — particularly the Greens and the Christian Social Union, the socially conservative Bavaria-only sister to Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, which is smarting from a poor performance in September and faces a tricky state election next year.
Comments