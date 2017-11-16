Cambodia's top court orders opposition party dissolved

FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, leader of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party Kem Sokha prays during a Buddhist ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the attack on anti-government protesters in 1997, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The government accuses the Cambodia National Rescue Party of involvement in a plot to topple the government and has asked the judiciary to dissolve it. CNRP officials have denied the charges, saying they are politically motivated. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo