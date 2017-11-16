FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, leader of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party Kem Sokha prays during a Buddhist ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the attack on anti-government protesters in 1997, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The government accuses the Cambodia National Rescue Party of involvement in a plot to topple the government and has asked the judiciary to dissolve it. CNRP officials have denied the charges, saying they are politically motivated.
World

Cambodia's top court orders opposition party dissolved

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 5:23 AM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

Cambodia's Supreme Court has ordered the country's main opposition party be dissolved, in one of the biggest blows yet to democratic aspirations in the Southeast Asian state.

The verdict Thursday, which was widely expected, is seen as the latest move by authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen to remove threats to his power ahead of elections next year.

The government accused the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party of involvement in a plot to topple the government and asked the judiciary to dissolve it.

Party officials have denied the charges, saying they are politically motivated.

