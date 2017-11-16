World

The Latest: Madrid bank hold-up ends with no injuries

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 5:22 AM

MADRID

The Latest on an attempted bank hold-up in Madrid (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Spanish police say a man has been arrested for taking one or more persons hostage while trying to rob a bank in Madrid.

National Police tweeted that there were no injuries in the incident, which started when the armed man entered a branch of Bankia in the modest Madrid suburb of Usera shortly before 10 a.m. (0900GMT).

It was not immediately known how the man was armed or how many people were held hostage.

___

11 a.m.

Spanish police say an armed man is holding one or more persons hostage in a bank in Madrid.

A National Police spokesman said agents were trying to negotiate the surrender of the man who has been holding up a branch of Bankia in the modest Madrid suburb of Usera since shortly before 10 a.m. (0900GMT) Thursday.

The officer was unable to say in what way the man was armed or how many people are being held hostage.

He spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.

