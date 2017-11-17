FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds.
FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo

World

Disbelief as 'most wanted' Indonesia politician hospitalized

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 12:35 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

JAKARTA, Indonesia

A top Indonesian politician embroiled in a corruption scandal has been hospitalized after a car crash that is being widely mocked online as another tactic to avoid arrest.

The speaker of Indonesia's parliament Setya Novanto has for months been using every political, medical and legal maneuver available to avoid questioning after being named a suspect in the theft of $170 million of public money.

On Thursday night, images swept across social media in Indonesia of a black SUV, its dented grill resting against a power pole, and Novanto apparently unconscious in a hospital bed, but with no visible injuries.

A day earlier Novanto had avoided arrest when anti-corruption officials and police raided his Jakarta home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video