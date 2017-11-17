World

Zimbabwe military says progress in talks for Mugabe's exit

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 01:36 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's military says it is continuing talks with President Robert Mugabe for his departure while it pursues those who were close to the leader and his wife.

Zimbabwe state media reported Friday morning a military statement saying talks with Mugabe "on the way forward" are ongoing.

The Zimbabwe Defense Forces said "significant progress has been made in their operation to weed out criminals around President Mugabe," adding that they had arrested some although others were still at large.

The statement said Zimbabwe's military is "currently engaging with the Commander-in-Chief President Robert Mugabe on the way forward and will advise the nation of the outcome as soon as possible." The state Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation television aired a similar report in its early morning bulletin.

