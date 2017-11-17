A coal-burning power plant steams in Gelsenkirchen, Germany while the 23rd UN Conference of the Parties
A coal-burning power plant steams in Gelsenkirchen, Germany while the 23rd UN Conference of the Parties COP) climate talks end in Bonn, Germany, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
World

Climate talks wrap up with progress on Paris rulebook

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 06:25 AM

BONN, Germany

Global talks on curbing climate change are wrapping up Friday, with progress on several key details of the 2015 Paris accord.

The two-week negotiations focused on a range of issues including transparency, financial assistance for poor nations and how to keep raising countries' targets for cutting carbon emissions.

Signatories of the Paris agreement want to keep global warming significantly below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century.

Observers say the U.S. delegation played a largely constructive role during the talks, despite the Trump administration's threat to pull out of the Paris accord.

Further low-level talks will take place over the next year in order to present leaders with final drafts for approval at the next climate meeting in Katowice, Poland, next year.

