In this Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 photo a woman examines an old metal milk bottle at a Holocaust exhibition at the Jewish Historical Institute in Warsaw, Poland. Letters and other eyewitness accounts of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto _ records of a community destroyed in the Holocaust _ have gone on display for the first time.
In this Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 photo a woman examines an old metal milk bottle at a Holocaust exhibition at the Jewish Historical Institute in Warsaw, Poland. Letters and other eyewitness accounts of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto _ records of a community destroyed in the Holocaust _ have gone on display for the first time. Alik Keplicz AP Photo
In this Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 photo a woman examines an old metal milk bottle at a Holocaust exhibition at the Jewish Historical Institute in Warsaw, Poland. Letters and other eyewitness accounts of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto _ records of a community destroyed in the Holocaust _ have gone on display for the first time. Alik Keplicz AP Photo

World

Letters and milk jug: Warsaw Ghetto archive goes on display

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 09:51 AM

UPDATED 19 MINUTES AGO

WARSAW, Poland

Letters and other witness accounts of Jews in the Warsaw ghetto — the records of a community destroyed in the Holocaust — have gone on display for the first time.

The exhibition "What we were unable to shout out to the world," opened at the Jewish Historical Institute in Warsaw this week. It includes letters, journals, official records and other documents in Polish and Yiddish as well as an old metal jug used to hide the documents from the Emanuel Ringelblum archive.

Ringelblum, a Jewish historian and social activist, and some 50 to 60 helpers collected the documents during World War II to preserve a record for posterity of Jewish life in the Warsaw ghetto during the German occupation of Poland. They gathered on Saturdays, and came to be known as the Oneg Shabbat, meaning "Joy of the Sabbath."

They hid their trove in 10 metal cases and two metal milk cans, evidence that was recovered after the war.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ringelblum and all but three of those who helped him were killed in the Holocaust.

The Germans imprisoned 400,000 Jews in the Warsaw ghetto, where they suffered severely from starvation and diseases before most were deported to the Treblinka death camp and murdered.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video