FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, relatives of 43 missing students who have not been heard from since they were taken by local police in Sept. 2014 in the city of Iguala, Guerrero state, hold photos of their missing loved ones as they listen to an international experts group's report in Mexico City. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto signed a new law Thursday, Nov. 17, 2017 aimed at addressing the country's staggering number of unsolved disappearances by creating a National Search System with local branches in the states.
FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, relatives of 43 missing students who have not been heard from since they were taken by local police in Sept. 2014 in the city of Iguala, Guerrero state, hold photos of their missing loved ones as they listen to an international experts group's report in Mexico City. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto signed a new law Thursday, Nov. 17, 2017 aimed at addressing the country's staggering number of unsolved disappearances by creating a National Search System with local branches in the states. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, relatives of 43 missing students who have not been heard from since they were taken by local police in Sept. 2014 in the city of Iguala, Guerrero state, hold photos of their missing loved ones as they listen to an international experts group's report in Mexico City. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto signed a new law Thursday, Nov. 17, 2017 aimed at addressing the country's staggering number of unsolved disappearances by creating a National Search System with local branches in the states. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo

World

Mexico enacts law targeting disappearances

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 08:17 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MEXICO CITY

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto has signed a new law aimed at addressing the country's staggering number of unsolved disappearances.

Mexico has more than 30,000 missing people, many victims of the country's drug violence or corrupt security forces. Advocates are hailing the law as a long-awaited start, but caution that the law's implementation will be critical.

Roberto Campa is the Interior Department's deputy secretary for human rights. He said Friday on Radio Formula that Mexico's two earthquakes in September had tightened government finances, but there would be enough funding to launch the effort.

The law signed Thursday would create a National Search System with local branches in the states.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It would also create new special prosecutors to handle disappearances and provide more forensic resources to investigations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video