Cambodia charges 2 former journalists with espionage

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 02:04 AM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

Cambodia has charged two journalists who worked for the U.S.-funded Radio Free Asia with espionage.

A spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, Ly Sophana, says the pair is suspected of supplying information to a foreign state.

They were charged Saturday, four days after their arrest.

The government of Prime Minister Hun Sen and its allies in the judiciary have been cracking down hard on perceived opponents in recent months, shutting down the main opposition party and more than a dozen radio stations.

Radio Free Asia's Phnom Penh bureau closed in September.

