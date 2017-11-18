World

Sri Lankan police arrest 19 over racial violence

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 03:38 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan police said Saturday that 19 people were arrested following racial violence in the country's south that started over a dispute between majority Buddhists and minority Muslims.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said four people were injured in attacks that took place Friday night in areas surrounding the southern town of Galle. Homes, shops and vehicles were damaged in the violence, though the extent of the damage was not immediately known.

A curfew imposed overnight was lifted Saturday morning.

Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake said in a statement that the elite police riot squads and the military were brought in to prevent an escalation of the violence and the situation now is under control. He thanked everyone who "acted with responsibility to avoid a bloodbath."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ratnayake also warned of stern action against those carrying out racial propaganda and spreading rumors.

Sinhalese Buddhists make up 75 percent of Sri Lanka's population of 20 million, while Muslims make up 9 percent. Even though relations between the communities have been generally cordial, Muslims have been victims of hate speech and their businesses attacked by radical Sinhalese groups in recent years.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video