‘Old love just rusts’: He couldn’t remember where he parked... for 20 years

By Matthew Martinez

November 18, 2017 11:41 AM

“Honey, where’d we park the Passat?”

It sounds like the jumping-off point for a 30-minute sitcom.

But for one 76-year-old German man, that question went unresolved for two decades — until he found the car he had originally reported stolen in 1997 in the parking garage of an industrial building set to be demolished, according to German publication Augsberger Allgemeine.

A translated version of the newspaper’s report says, rather poignantly, that what the man found when he was reunited with his old car was that “old love just rusts.”

When his daughter took him to the car’s resting place in Frankfurt, it would not start. Just like the building whose lot it sat in for all those years, it had to be scrapped.

The car can no longer be driven and will be sent to the scrap heap,” Frankfurt authorities told Metro UK, which also reported that the car in question was a Volkswagen Passat.

At least the man, who authorities did not name, has a little closure now, even if he had a harder time getting around town for the last 20 years.

The saga makes the travails of the “doofy” teenager from New York who lost his Nissan for four days in July after a Metallica concert in Toronto look like, well, child’s play.

Even more recently, on Sunday, were reports from Spanaway, Wash., of a man who called in a fake carjacking to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, because he figured deputies would get there faster than if he told them he, like the gentleman from Germany, was having a “Dude, where’s my car” moment.

The 46-year-old eventually found his Dodge Charger, reports KOMO-TV, right before he was booked into the Pierce County Jail, charged with false reporting.

