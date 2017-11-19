World

Taliban attack checkpoints in Afghanistan, killing 6 police

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 05:42 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says the Taliban attacked three checkpoints in the western Farah province, killing six police.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says eight other police were wounded in the attack late Saturday. He says eight insurgents were killed and at least five others were wounded in the battle.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, seven insurgents were killed and two others wounded when a bomb exploded prematurely in the northern Kunduz province. Mahbobullah Sayedi, a district chief, says the fighters died while trying to plant the bomb on a road used by Afghan security forces.

