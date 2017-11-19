World

EU official Tusk likens Poland polices to 'Kremlin plan'

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:24 AM

WARSAW, Poland

European Council President Donald Tusk has strongly criticized the policies of the ruling right-wing party in his native Poland, prompting an angry retort from the prime minister.

Tusk accused the ruling party, Law and Justice, known by its Polish acronym PIS, of isolating Poland in the European Union, violating the rule of law and the independence of courts, and attacking the nongovernmental organization sector and the free media. He also noted that the relationship has deteriorated between Ukraine and Poland.

Writing Sunday in Polish on Twitter, Tusk said: "PIS strategy or Kremlin plan? Too similar to sleep peacefully."

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo replied saying Tusk hasn't done anything for Poland as head of the European Council, but instead uses the position to attack the country.

