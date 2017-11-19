World

Israel fires 'warning shot' amid Syrian border activity

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 12:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JERUSALEM

The Israeli military says it has fired a tank shell into Syria as a "warning shot" after the Syrian military carried out construction along their frontier.

The military says Syria violated the 1974 cease-fire agreement on the Golan Heights again Sunday by using heavy tools to fortify a military post in the demilitarized zone between the countries.

It was the second such incident in as many days.

On Saturday, the military said it complained to the United Nations peacekeeping force stationed on the Golan and also fired a tank shell as a warning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident comes as Israel has voiced concern about the growing presence of Iran and its proxy Hezbollah in Syria as the war there winds down. Israel says it will defend its interests in any post-war reality.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video