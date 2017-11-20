European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, center left, in green, visits the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov.19, 2017. More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Rakhine for neighboring Bangladesh since late August, when the military launched what it called "clearance operations" in response to insurgent attacks.
European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, center left, in green, visits the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov.19, 2017. More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Rakhine for neighboring Bangladesh since late August, when the military launched what it called "clearance operations" in response to insurgent attacks. AP Photo)
European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, center left, in green, visits the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, Nov.19, 2017. More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Rakhine for neighboring Bangladesh since late August, when the military launched what it called "clearance operations" in response to insurgent attacks. AP Photo)

World

EU diplomat encourages stabilizing troubled Myanmar state

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 12:11 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar

The European Union's top diplomat said Monday that she is encouraging Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to implement the recommendations of an expert panel on ensuring stability in the country's troubled Rakhine state.

Federica Mogherini said work still was needed on implementing the recommendations of the Rakhine Commission.

The commission, established last year at Suu Kyi's behest, issued its report the day before deadly insurgent attacks on multiple police posts in Rakhine state on Aug. 25. A subsequent military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims has forced more than 600,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, causing widespread international condemnation of Myanmar.

Mogherini was among the foreign ministers from Europe and Asia meeting Monday in Naypyitaw, Myanmar's capital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She said the European Union believes stopping the violence in Rakhine is necessary, as well as a guarantee of full humanitarian access and safe repatriation of the refugees.

"We encourage both Bangladesh and Myanmar to work bilaterally on this issue with the support of the European Union and the rest of the international community," Mogherini told reporters. "We believe that stopping the violence, stopping the flow of refugees and the guarantee of full humanitarian access to Rakhine state and safe, sustainable repatriation of the refugees is going to be needed."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video