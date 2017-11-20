World

Truck and minibus collide head-on in Pakistan, killing 20

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ISLAMABAD

A head-on collision between a mini-bus and a truck in southern Pakistan on Monday killed at least 20 people and left three others injured, police said.

Police officer Rab Nawaz said the fully loaded truck crashed into the passenger van on a cross-country highway near the town of Khairpur, about 1,040 kilometers (650 miles) south of the capital, Islamabad. Police initially said 17 were killed but three of the injured later died at hospital.

Nawaz said the other injured were also in critical condition and that the death toll could increase further. The police said the passengers included women and children. Both drivers were killed.

The initial investigation showed that speeding amid poor visibility in the morning fog had caused the tragedy, Nawaz added. He said the recovery of the victims' bodies was made difficult as the heavy truck had overturned after the collision, landing on top of the mini-bus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Road accidents are common in Pakistan because of poor road conditions and disregard for safety standards and traffic rules by drivers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video