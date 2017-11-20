Myanmar's Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, left, talks with Federica Mogherini, right, High Representative of European Union during the Asia Europe Foreign Ministers
Myanmar's Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, left, talks with Federica Mogherini, right, High Representative of European Union during the Asia Europe Foreign Ministers ASEM) meeting at Myanmar International Convention Centre Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Myanmar's Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, left, talks with Federica Mogherini, right, High Representative of European Union during the Asia Europe Foreign Ministers ASEM) meeting at Myanmar International Convention Centre Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

World

The Latest: Suu Kyi blames conflicts on illegal immigration

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 01:38 AM

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar

The Latest on an Asia-Europe foreign ministers meeting in Myanmar (all times local):

Noon

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi says the world is facing instability and conflict in part because illegal immigration spreads terrorism in a speech that comes as her country is accused of violently pushing out hundreds of thousands of unwanted Rohingya Muslims.

Suu Kyi did not directly mention the refugee exodus in her speech to welcome European and Asian foreign ministers in Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar. But her speech highlighted the views of many in Myanmar who see the Rohingya as illegal immigrants and blame the population for terrorist acts.

The Rohingya exodus is sure to be raised by the visitors at the meetings held Monday and Tuesday.

Suu Kyi said conflicts around the world gave rise to new threats and emergencies, citing how illegal immigration spread "terrorism and violent extremism, social disharmony and even the threat of nuclear war."

___

11 a.m.

The European Union's top diplomat says she is encouraging Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's willingness to implement the recommendations of an expert panel on ensuring stability in troubled Rakhine state.

Federica Mogherini said work still was needed on implementing the recommendations.

The Rakhine Commission, established last year at Suu Kyi's behest, issued its report the day before deadly insurgent attacks on multiple police posts in Rakhine state on Aug. 25. The subsequent military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims sparked a major refugee exodus and widespread condemnation.

Mogherini is among the foreign ministers from Europe and Asia meeting Monday in Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar.

She said the European Union believed stopping the violence was necessary, as well as a guarantee of full humanitarian access and safe repatriation of the refugees.

View More Video