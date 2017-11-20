German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union
German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union CDU), Angela Merkel, front right, addresses the media during a news conference about the results of their exploratory talks on a coalition of the German Liberals, the Green Party, the Christian Democrats and the Christian Social Union, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Merkel to meet German president after coalition talks fail

November 20, 2017 02:18 AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to meet with the country's president after talks on forming a new government collapsed in the night, raising the possibility of new elections.

Merkel will meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier later on Monday to brief him on the negotiations and discuss what comes next.

Preliminary coalition talks broke down late Sunday after the pro-business Free Democrats bowed out of the negotiations with Merkel's conservative bloc and the left-leaning Greens.

Beside the possibility of new elections, Merkel could attempt to continue her current coalition with the Social Democrats — which that party has said it will not do — or she could try to go ahead with a minority government.

Free Democrats leader Christian Lindner told reporters his party pulled out of the weekslong talks rather than further compromise its principles.

