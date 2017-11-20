Former President Bill Clinton poses for photos with residents living at the William Rivera Betancourt Vocational School which was turned into an emergency shelter for families affected by the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Former President Bill Clinton poses for photos with residents living at the William Rivera Betancourt Vocational School which was turned into an emergency shelter for families affected by the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Carlos Giusti AP Photo
Former President Bill Clinton poses for photos with residents living at the William Rivera Betancourt Vocational School which was turned into an emergency shelter for families affected by the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Carlos Giusti AP Photo

World

Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico, distributes relief supplies

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:08 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton visited Puerto Rico on Monday and met with those left homeless after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory as a Category 4 storm.

Clinton arrived with medical supplies and solar energy equipment donated by the Clinton Foundation, which has already shipped 76 tons of medicine and medical equipment since the storm hit on Sept. 20.

Clinton also visited health clinics and the island's largest shelter with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello. He planned to meet with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz and other officials later Monday.

Rossello said Clinton's visit will help people realize that Puerto Rico still needs relief supplies more than two months after the hurricane hit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It's important to have him here because he has a vision of how to emerge from the emergency phase, establish normalcy and begin to rebuild," Rossello said.

The hurricane killed at least 55 people and caused up to an estimated $95 billion in damage. More than 20 of Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities are still without power, and more than 140,000 people have fled for the U.S. mainland.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video