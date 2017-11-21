China sentences prominent rights lawyer to 2 years in prison

FILE - In this May 2, 2012, file photo, human rights activist Jiang Tianyong speaks to journalists outside a hospital after his failed attempt to see blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng who is believed to be seeking treatment in Beijing, China. A court in central China has sentenced Jiang to two years in prison Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, on the vague charge of inciting subversion of state power, the latest verdict to be handed down in a sweeping crackdown on activism. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo