Zimbabwean Army General Constantino Chiwenga, centre, addresses the media at the KG6 Army barracks in Harare, Monday, Nov, 20, 2017. Lawmakers within the ruling Zanu pf party gathered Monday to meet on the fate of long time President Robert Mugabe, who has refused efforts to make him step down.
Zimbabwean Army General Constantino Chiwenga, centre, addresses the media at the KG6 Army barracks in Harare, Monday, Nov, 20, 2017. Lawmakers within the ruling Zanu pf party gathered Monday to meet on the fate of long time President Robert Mugabe, who has refused efforts to make him step down. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo
Zimbabwean Army General Constantino Chiwenga, centre, addresses the media at the KG6 Army barracks in Harare, Monday, Nov, 20, 2017. Lawmakers within the ruling Zanu pf party gathered Monday to meet on the fate of long time President Robert Mugabe, who has refused efforts to make him step down. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo

World

Impeachment of Zimbabwe's Mugabe set to begin

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 02:02 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HARARE, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's ruling party is set to begin impeachment proceedings against longtime President Robert Mugabe, while a party official says government ministers have been instructed to boycott a Cabinet meeting called by the president.

Ruling party chief whip Lovemore Matuke tells The Associated Press minutes before the Cabinet meeting is expected to start that ministers have been told to instead attend a meeting at party headquarters to work on the impeachment. Parliament resumes Tuesday.

Mugabe's chief secretary on Monday summoned ministers to the Cabinet meeting at State House, the president's official residence.

Mugabe is finding himself increasingly isolated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The military on Monday night said the vice president he recently fired, sparking the political turmoil, will return to Zimbabwe "shortly" and has made contact with Mugabe.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video