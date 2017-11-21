Posters showing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri with Arabic that reads, "No happiness without you Saad," hang along the airport highway, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Hariri has said he will return home in the coming days. Lebanon was plunged into crisis earlier this month by his surprise resignation from Saudi Arabia.
World

Lebanon premier to head to Egypt amid political tensions

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:21 AM

PARIS

Casually leaving his Paris residence in jogging shorts, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri looks pretty relaxed for a man whose country is in political turmoil.

Hariri arrived in Paris on Saturday after a mysterious resignation announcement from Saudi Arabia that prompted fears he was being held against his will.

He's expected to leave Tuesday for Cairo — where the Arab League is holding meetings on regional tensions — and then head home to Beirut to lay out his political position.

But first, Hariri appeared to be headed for a jog. He left his residence in a high-end Paris neighborhood Tuesday wearing a sweatshirt, running shoes and shorts — despite the 9 C (48 F) temperature.

Surrounded by bodyguards, he got in a car, which was escorted by a police convoy.

