Group says siege drives 500 Yemen children into malnutrition

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 03:13 AM

CAIRO

A New-York based relief group has urged an end to the continuing blockade that serves as a "collective punishment" of Yemenis and risks driving 500 children into malnutrition every week.

The International Rescue Committee on Wednesday said the closure of Yemeni ports by the Saudi-led coalition as part of its fight against Houthi rebels creates "humanitarian misery for millions of Yemenis."

The coalition announced that it's lifting the blockade after initially tightening it following a Houthi missile attack.

"Sanctions and inspections should not be used as weapons of war," the group said in a statement.

The IRC condemned the international community, saying its silence "is a disgrace and is enabling what could be collective punishment."

Each week, the group said, 500 children join hundreds of thousands suffering from malnutrition.

