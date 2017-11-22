FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, former Syrian Prime Minister Riad Hijab, now coordinator of the Syrian opposition team talks to the press after his meeting with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Syria's opposition is gathering in Saudi Arabia hoping to close ranks ahead of new negotiations starting Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, but they are a house divided in ways that enhance Syrian President Bashar Assad's upper hand. Hours before the meeting, a dozen opposition figures resigned.
World

UN envoy for Syria urges opposition to unite before talks

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 03:48 AM

BEIRUT

The United Nations envoy for Syria has urged Syrian opposition groups at the opening of a meeting hosted in the Saudi capital to come up with a united delegation for the Geneva talks later this month.

Staffan de Mistura spoke Wednesday at the opening of the three-day meeting for the Syrian opposition in Riyadh. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said in opening remarks that the opposition meeting comes amid an international consensus to reach a resolution for the six-year conflict.

The meeting of the notoriously fragmented opposition is intended to come up with a unified vision ahead of the new round of peace talks in Geneva on Nov. 28.

Russia is also hosting a meeting expected to bring the opposition and Syrian government together in early December.

