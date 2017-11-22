FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 14, 2014 file photo, Elena Nikitina of Russia celebrates her bronze medal win during the women's skeleton competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The International Olympic Committee has banned four more Russians for doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, all competing in the sliding sport of skeleton and includes men’s gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov and women’s bronze medalist Elena Nikitina.
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 14, 2014 file photo, Elena Nikitina of Russia celebrates her bronze medal win during the women's skeleton competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The International Olympic Committee has banned four more Russians for doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, all competing in the sliding sport of skeleton and includes men’s gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov and women’s bronze medalist Elena Nikitina. Michael Sohn, File AP Photo
Sochi gold medalist among 4 Russians banned for doping

November 22, 2017 08:26 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Four more Russians were banned by the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday for doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, including a gold medalist.

All four competed in skeleton and include men's gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov and women's bronze medalist Elena Nikitina.

Two other Russian women who didn't win medals, Maria Orlova and Olga Potylitsina, were also banned.

Ten Russians have been banned so far on evidence of a state-sponsored doping program in Sochi, including samples being swapped in the laboratory.

Russia has now been stripped of six medals, two of them gold. All the previous bans were in cross-country skiing.

The cases against the Russians rest on evidence gathered by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren, including testimony from the former director of Russia's anti-doping laboratories in Moscow and Sochi.

Without positive doping tests, the IOC disciplinary panel used evidence of cover-ups and tampering of sample bottles first gathered last year by McLaren's team.

The ban for Tretyakov puts Latvia in line for its first-ever Winter Olympic gold medal. If the IOC formally reallocates the medals, Martins Dukurs would be upgraded to gold. It would also mean silver for Matthew Antoine of the United States and bronze for Dukurs' brother, Tomass.

In the women's event, Nikitina's bronze would go to American slider Katie Uhlaender, who originally missed the podium by 0.04 seconds.

The IOC sanctions disqualify the Russians from the Sochi Olympics and also ban them from all future Olympics.

