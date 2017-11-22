UN envoy: sexual attacks against Rohingya may be war crimes

In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, photo, tents are seen in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh where Rohingya Muslims live, after crossing over from Myanmar into Bangladesh. More than 620,000 Rohingya have fled Rakhine for neighbouring Bangladesh since late August 2017, when the military launched what it called "clearance operations" in response to insurgent attacks. Wong Maye-E AP Photo