This image provided by Refugee Action Coalition, shows police entering the immigration camp on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, Thursday Nov. 23, 2017. Papua New Guinea authorities on Thursday ratcheted up pressure on more than 300 asylum seekers to abandon a decommissioned immigration camp, where refugees reported their shelters, beds and other belongings have been destroyed.
This image provided by Refugee Action Coalition, shows police entering the immigration camp on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, Thursday Nov. 23, 2017. Papua New Guinea authorities on Thursday ratcheted up pressure on more than 300 asylum seekers to abandon a decommissioned immigration camp, where refugees reported their shelters, beds and other belongings have been destroyed. Refugee Action Coalition via AP)
This image provided by Refugee Action Coalition, shows police entering the immigration camp on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, Thursday Nov. 23, 2017. Papua New Guinea authorities on Thursday ratcheted up pressure on more than 300 asylum seekers to abandon a decommissioned immigration camp, where refugees reported their shelters, beds and other belongings have been destroyed. Refugee Action Coalition via AP)

World

The Latest: PNG removes last men at closed immigration camp

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 08:27 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CANBERRA, Australia

The Latest on Papua New Guinea's efforts to remove asylum seekers from a decommissioned camp (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Papua New Guinea authorities say they have relocated the last asylum seekers who had refused for three weeks to leave a decommissioned immigration camp for fear of facing violence elsewhere.

Police Chief Superintendent Dominic Kakas says police and immigration officials removed all 378 men from the male-only camp on Manus Island on Thursday and Friday and took them by bus to alternate accommodations in the nearby town of Lorengau.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Refugee advocates say officials used force and destroyed asylum seekers' belongings to force them to leave.

Water, power and food supplies ended when the Manus camp officially closed on Oct. 31 based on a court ruling that Australia's policy of housing asylum seekers there was unconstitutional. But asylum seekers fear for their safety in Lorengau because of threats from local residents.

___

3:16 p.m.

Papua New Guinea authorities are ratcheting up pressure on more than 300 asylum seekers to abandon a decommissioned immigration camp, where refugees reported their shelters, beds and other belongings have been destroyed.

Police Chief Superintendent Dominic Kakas says 50 police and immigration officials entered the Manus Island camp Thursday morning and persuaded 35 of the 378 men there to leave for alterative accommodation in the nearby town of Lorengau.

Water, power and food supplies ended when the Manus camp officially closed on Oct. 31, based on the Papua New Guinea Supreme Court's ruling last year that Australia's policy of housing asylum seekers there was unconstitutional.

But asylum seekers fear for their safety in Lorengau because of threats from local residents.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video