World

Train derailment in northern India kills 3, hurts 13 others

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 09:54 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LUCKNOW, India

Eleven coaches of a train derailed early Friday in northern India, killing at least three people and injuring another 13, police said

Police officer Pratap G. Yadav said the derailment of the Vasco Da Gama Express occurred near Manikpura station in Uttar Pradesh state.

Six coaches remained on the track. Officials said the train was just leaving the station and had yet to gather speed.

The area is nearly 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the state capital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Magistrate Shiva Kumar said the injured have been hospitalized and the rescue operation was complete.

Railroad official Anand Kumar said a broken track appears to have caused the derailment. An investigation has been ordered.

The train was bound for Patna, the capital of neighboring Bihar state.

Accidents occur frequently on the vast rail network in India, mostly due to poor maintenance.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video