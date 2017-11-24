World

Building collapses near Mumbai, a dozen people trapped

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 12:16 AM

MUMBAI, India

A fire official says a portion of a three-story building has collapsed on the outskirts of India's financial capital of Mumbai and more than a dozen people feared trapped in the rubble.

Fire officer Rajesh Pawar says rescuer workers have started clearing the debris in Bhiwandi area.

TimesNow television channel said at least one person was killed and three people were injured in the building collapse on Friday.

Authorities are yet to confirm the casualties.

Building collapses are common in India, and are largely caused by shoddy construction materials or lax oversight of regulations. With property and rental prices high in Mumbai, some builders have added unauthorized extra floors.

