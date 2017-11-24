World

November 24, 2017 2:19 AM

The Latest: Zimbabweans ready to greet country's new leader

The Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe

The Latest on inauguration of Zimbabwe's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Zimbabweans are converging on a stadium ahead of the presidential inauguration of Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will become the country's second leader since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

Mnangagwa, fired earlier this month as vice president, is poised to lead after the resignation of 93-year-old Robert Mugabe, who succumbed to pressure to quit from the military, the ruling party and massive demonstrations.

Mnangagwa, a former justice and defense minister, was a key Mugabe confidant for decades until they fell out because of the presidential ambitions of Mugabe's wife, Grace. Despite his long association with the government, Mnangagwa has promised democracy.

In the end, Mugabe was isolated and showing few of the political skills that kept him in power for 37 years. He will not attend Friday's swearing-in.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving

Pause
Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:41

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say 1:34

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road 0:33

Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

View more video

World