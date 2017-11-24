World

Turkey does not rule out possible contact with Assad

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:26 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not ruled out possible contact with President Bashar Assad in a sign that his stance may be softening toward the Syrian leader.

Responding to a question about a possible contact or cooperation with Assad in view of both leaders' opposition to Syrian Kurdish fighters, Erdogan told journalists: "The political doors are always open until the last minute."

Erdogan was speaking on board his plane on his return from a trilateral meeting with Russia and Iran to promote a peaceful settlement in Syria that took place in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday.

His comments were reported by Hurriyet newspaper and other media on Friday.

Turkey has strongly opposed Assad and has spoken against him having any future role in Syria.

