Japan protests San Francisco's 'sex slave' statue decision

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, former World War II "comfort woman" Yongsoo Lee, 89, of South Korea, stands by a statue of Haksoon Kim while looking at the "Comfort Women" monument after it was unveiled in San Francisco. Japan has expressed strong regret over San Francisco's decision to give formal city property status to a statue commemorating women who worked in military-backed brothels for Japanese troops during World War II, with Osaka declaring it will terminate its 60-year sister-city ties. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo