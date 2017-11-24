OPCW chief: 'Unfortunate' that Syria probe's mandate blocked

FILE - In this Friday Oct. 11, 2013, file image Director General of the The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ahmet Uzumcu comments on the organization being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands. The head of the international chemical weapons watchdog OPCW said that Russia's veto of United Nations Security Council resolutions to extend the mandate of an investigation team tasked with apportioning blame for chemical attacks in Syria "creates a gap which needs to be addressed by the international community." Peter Dejong, File AP Photo