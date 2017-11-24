That extra cup of coffee can help you live longer, research shows

More Videos 1:11 TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson Pause 0:30 Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 1:41 Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:13 Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:08 Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 2:23 U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman on Republican tax bill and Roy Moore, Sen. Franken allegations 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:34 Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Coffee may help slow effects of aging Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic