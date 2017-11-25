Police officers and members of the public walk near the entrance of Oxford Circus subway station in the west of London after it was reopened Friday Nov. 24, 2017. British police flooded London's busy Oxford Circus area Friday after receiving multiple reports of "shots fired." They have not located any casualties.
Police officers and members of the public walk near the entrance of Oxford Circus subway station in the west of London after it was reopened Friday Nov. 24, 2017. British police flooded London's busy Oxford Circus area Friday after receiving multiple reports of "shots fired." They have not located any casualties. Alastair Grant AP Photo

UK police seek to question 2 men over Oxford Circus panic

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 03:35 AM

LONDON

British police want to question two men who may have sparked a panic when they had an altercation on a busy subway platform at the heart of London's Oxford Street shopping district.

British Transport Police released photos of the two men on Friday night and appealed for information about the incident.

Panic spread quickly near the Oxford Circus subway station Friday after apparently erroneous reports of gunshots. But police said after evacuating two subway stations that there were no indications that any shots had been fired.

Police initially treated the reported gunfire as a terrorist incident and social media was filled with alarming false reports about shooting at several locations.

Some people were injured in the stampede away from the subway station.

Major stores planned to open as usual Saturday.

