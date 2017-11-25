A woman carries a child as they arrive at the RYB kindergarten in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Chinese authorities are investigating allegations that children attending the RYB kindergarten in Beijing run by a U.S.-listed company have been abused and molested.
A woman carries a child as they arrive at the RYB kindergarten in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Chinese authorities are investigating allegations that children attending the RYB kindergarten in Beijing run by a U.S.-listed company have been abused and molested. Ng Han Guan AP Photo
A woman carries a child as they arrive at the RYB kindergarten in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Chinese authorities are investigating allegations that children attending the RYB kindergarten in Beijing run by a U.S.-listed company have been abused and molested. Ng Han Guan AP Photo

World

Chinese police detain woman suspected of abusing children

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 05:21 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BEIJING

Authorities in China say they have detained a woman suspected of abusing children at a Beijing kindergarten run by a U.S.-listed company in a case that has caused nationwide anger.

Police said on an official microblog account Saturday that an investigation into a kindergarten run by Beijing-based RYB Education has led to the criminal detention of a 22-year-old female teacher on suspicion of abusing children.

The statement did not provide further details.

The scandal in Beijing erupted after the influential newsmagazine Caixin and other Chinese media quoted some parents as saying their children were forced to strip as punishment and were found with unexplained apparent needle marks on their bodies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The claims could not be independently verified. RYB went public on the New York Stock Exchange in September.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video