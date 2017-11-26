Egypt's options dwindling in its fight against militants

Relatives of of injured worshippers wait at the Ismailia public hospital, in Ismailia, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, a day after they were injured during an attack on a mosque. Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, setting off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing more than 200 people in the deadliest ever attack by Islamic extremists in Egypt. Amr Nabil AP Photo