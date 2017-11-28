World

Chinese general being investigated for corruption kills self

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 12:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BEIJING

Chinese state media say a former top general under investigation for major corruption has killed himself.

Zhang Yang had formerly headed the People's Liberation Army's political affairs department but was placed under investigation in late August on suspicion of bribery, having a large amount of property that he could not account for and other acts of that "seriously violated" laws and regulations.

The Xinhua News Agency and state broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday Zhang killed himself Nov. 23 at his home, to which he had been confined during the investigation. No other details were given.

The reports said investigators closed in on Zhang using testimony given by two other former top generals, Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All three had been members of the leading Communist Party and government military commissions.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video