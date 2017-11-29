World

Australian leader seeks help for tourists stranded in Bali

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CANBERRA, Australia

Australia's prime minister says he is discussing with his government how to help thousands of Australian holidaymakers stranded by volcanic smoke on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

Australians account for more than one in four of the international tourists who flock to the island, so ash spewing from Mount Agung that has grounded local aircraft has also created chaos at Australian airports.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Wednesday urged Australians who cannot leave Bali's airport to contact the local Australian Consulate.

Jayson Westbury, chief executive of the Australian Federation of Travel Agents, predicted that Australian tourists would return to Bali in large numbers as soon as the smoke cleared.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Australians largely abandoned Bali for almost two years after 2002 when bomb blasts killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video